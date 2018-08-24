Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce sales of $240.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $226.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $902.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.95 million to $908.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $954.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 119.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 153.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 113,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

