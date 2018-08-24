Analysts Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce sales of $88.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.84 million and the highest is $88.80 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $84.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year sales of $362.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.08 million to $367.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $370.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $363.50 million to $382.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

