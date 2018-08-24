Analysts Expect Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Quality Systems posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quality Systems.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ QSII traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 1,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,276. Quality Systems has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSII. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

