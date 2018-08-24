Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $639,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 564,509 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 197,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,821. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

