Analysts Set American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Target Price at $116.00

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

AFG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,962. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $11,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $95,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,502 shares of company stock worth $40,807,472. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in American Financial Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Financial Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

