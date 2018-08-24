Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Target Price at $5.98

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.96.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.24 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$6.23.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$305,100.00. Also, insider Edward David Lafehr acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,345.00. Insiders purchased 131,185 shares of company stock worth $480,076 in the last 90 days.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

