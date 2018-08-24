Analysts Set Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Target Price at $37.00

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other Carolina Financial news, VP William A. Gehman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,538 in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,948,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after acquiring an additional 253,074 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,033,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after acquiring an additional 171,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 159,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 11.11%. sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

