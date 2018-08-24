Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Target Price at $50.80

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,690. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

