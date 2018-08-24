Analysts Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) PT at $48.81

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

ERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 1,155,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,686,000 after buying an additional 1,055,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 513,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,415,000 after buying an additional 475,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 36.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 278,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 681,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,875.00 and a beta of 1.05. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.57 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

