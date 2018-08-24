Analysts Set Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) PT at $50.00

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.30%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

