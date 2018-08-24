Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) PT at $616.78

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $616.78.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $855,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $563.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $540.24 and a 52-week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

