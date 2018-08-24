Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (MOR) Price Target at $94.60

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.50 ($108.52).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €101.40 ($115.23) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €49.63 ($56.40) and a 1-year high of €88.10 ($100.11).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

