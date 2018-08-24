Analysts Set RingCentral Inc (RNG) Target Price at $86.46

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $722,703.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,371 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,558. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 37.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 35.0% during the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 224.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 42,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,545. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -268.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $160.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

