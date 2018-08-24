Analyzing BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

BJs Wholesale Club (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 7.01% 23.53% 12.27%

Dividends

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BJs Wholesale Club does not pay a dividend. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $30.18 billion 1.69 $2.11 billion $0.98 29.82

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BJs Wholesale Club and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 1 0 0 2.00

BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus price target of $28.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,820 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 270 Walmart hypermarkets, 94 Superama supermarkets, 162 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores, and 10 Medimart pharmacies. The company also operates 522 Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; 94 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; 133 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and 29 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

