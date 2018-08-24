Analyzing Purple Innovation (PRPL) and Kimball International Inc Class B (KBAL)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: KBAL) and Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Purple Innovation has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International Inc Class B has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Purple Innovation and Kimball International Inc Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A Kimball International Inc Class B $669.93 million 0.97 $37.50 million N/A N/A

Kimball International Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Kimball International Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimball International Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kimball International Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Purple Innovation does not pay a dividend. Kimball International Inc Class B has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation and Kimball International Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimball International Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Kimball International Inc Class B.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Kimball International Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation N/A -36.07% -3.06% Kimball International Inc Class B 5.16% 21.20% 12.35%

Summary

Kimball International Inc Class B beats Purple Innovation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

