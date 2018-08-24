Analyzing Vonage (VG) & Verizon Communications (VZ)

Vonage (NYSE: VZ) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.14% 16.92% 9.59% Verizon Communications 23.88% 38.62% 6.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonage and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.00 billion 3.40 -$33.93 million $0.28 50.86 Verizon Communications $126.03 billion 1.78 $30.10 billion $3.74 14.51

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vonage does not pay a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Vonage has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vonage and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 1 7 0 2.88 Verizon Communications 0 5 17 0 2.77

Vonage presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 13.97%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $55.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Vonage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Vonage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The company also provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 2.2 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

