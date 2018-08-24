Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,361 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 311,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,301,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 236,597 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

