Aperio Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 132.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,341 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 75,229 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSE TRQ opened at $2.45 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $341.74 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

