Apollo Investment (AINV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

