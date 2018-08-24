AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,044.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,177.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,215. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.97 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.02 million. research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

