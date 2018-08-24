ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Deutsche Bank cut ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Get ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,969,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,863 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,798,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 479,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,341,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 687,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 242,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,139,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market cap of $879.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.20. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

About ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.