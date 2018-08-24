Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) & Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Head-To-Head Review

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALPN) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.50%. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.46%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $13.00 million 6.61 -$10.90 million ($3.53) -2.27 Alpine Immune Sciences $1.73 million 48.76 -$7.78 million ($1.20) -5.08

Alpine Immune Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcturus Therapeutics. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics N/A -27.79% -24.05% Alpine Immune Sciences -1,602.19% -26.00% -23.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

