Ardelyx (ARDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Ringold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 94,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.