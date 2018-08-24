Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a $21.50 rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. CIBC began coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of ARES opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Ares Management LP Unit has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ares Management LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran acquired 7,500 shares of Ares Management LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 77,651 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management LP Unit

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

