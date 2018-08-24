Argent Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,830 Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Ducommun by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Ducommun by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCO opened at $39.76 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Ducommun had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ducommun from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $92,664.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

