Argent Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 10,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $6,544,841.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,451,981.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.