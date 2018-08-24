Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 81,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

