Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.35 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $48,281,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in LKQ by 14.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4,221.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wellington Shields raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

