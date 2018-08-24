Arizona State Retirement System Sells 23,151 Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter valued at $45,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 180.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 361,921 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 5,455.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 332,859 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 262,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the first quarter valued at about $22,839,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $12,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $26,675,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,600 shares of company stock valued at $30,935,200 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

