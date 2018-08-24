Arthur L. Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $921,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $449.99 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $256.27 and a 12-month high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.78.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

