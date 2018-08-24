Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $35,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 49.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,828,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,782,000 after purchasing an additional 256,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107.0% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 40,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $32.65 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.69% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

