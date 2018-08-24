Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 2.37%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $793,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,149 shares of company stock worth $4,014,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

