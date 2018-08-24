ASML Holding NV (ASML) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ASML by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 18.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,026,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BlueFin Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $199.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

