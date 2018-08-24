Asure Software (ASUR) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $25.00 price objective on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

“We are reducing our 2018 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $0.68 from $0.74 to better reflect the revenue/cost contributions of acquisitions, which were previously too optimistic. We are maintaining our 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecast of $0.90.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $8,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

