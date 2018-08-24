Athenex (ATNX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Athenex earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2676070487718 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,251. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -1.44.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 122.29%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Athenex will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Athenex news, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 31,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $531,750.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $1,134,284.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,330 shares of company stock worth $5,575,273. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

