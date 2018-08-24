Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Atlantic Capital alerts:

Shares of ACBI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.56. Atlantic Capital has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.60%. research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital news, Director James H. Graves sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $334,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $573,377 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.