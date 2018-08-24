Attunity (ATTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.19

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 10722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATTU. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. sell-side analysts predict that Attunity Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Attunity by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

