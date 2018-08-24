Attunity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ATTU)

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,198 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 962% compared to the typical volume of 207 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on ATTU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of ATTU opened at $19.97 on Friday. Attunity has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a PE ratio of -64.42, a PEG ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Attunity will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Attunity by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Attunity by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 223,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

