aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. aTyr Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8358645280581 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.64. 192,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,138. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.03. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

