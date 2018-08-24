aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Shares Down 7.8%

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 802,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 655,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

