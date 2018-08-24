Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Insider Purchases C$26,250.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Brito Paulo Carlos De bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.

ORA stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,490. Aura Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.