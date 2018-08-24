AurumCoin (AU) Price Reaches $23.75 on Exchanges

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $2,143.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.75 or 0.00354266 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00266116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032364 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,998 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.