Auto Trader Group (AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 510

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.62) to GBX 510 ($6.52) in a report released on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 365 ($4.67) in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.17) to GBX 328 ($4.19) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 435 ($5.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.30) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 413.21 ($5.28).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 452.90 ($5.79) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($4.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 445 ($5.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

