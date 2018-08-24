Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,899 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Autodesk worth $95,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 891,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,820,000 after buying an additional 150,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $136.31 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19, a PEG ratio of 320.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

