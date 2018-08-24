Autoliv (ALV) Given Buy Rating at Longbow Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Longbow Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “On average, ALV’s stock traded at 7.4x the past 5 years and stands at 6.2x today following the VNE spin- off. On a P/E basis, shares have traded at 15.0x on average the past 5 years and currently trades at 9.8x.””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

