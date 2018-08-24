Avenir Corp Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

