Avrobio (AVRO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avrobio earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.108083286205 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AVRO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,580. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.51). equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.