Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $35,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,569,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,420,000 after buying an additional 192,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 18.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,143,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,402,000 after purchasing an additional 331,511 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,963,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 597.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,436 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

