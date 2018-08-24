B. Riley Analysts Give Workhorse Group (WKHS) a $4.00 Price Target

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) received a $4.00 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 280.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.27.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 1,564.64% and a negative net margin of 403.52%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

