B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.91 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,839,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,619,000 after buying an additional 1,237,649 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.3% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 726,887 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,070,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,807,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after buying an additional 174,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 32.8% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,913,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 472,241 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

